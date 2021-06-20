Pune: Partly cloudy and light rain on Sunday, says IMD

Light rain and cloudy skies could hover over Pune. (Express photo: Ashish Kale/File)

After two consecutive rainy days, Pune will now experience partly cloudy sky conditions with chances of very light rain towards the evening hours on Sunday. Since Saturday, the rainfall over Pune had reduced.

The 24-hour rainfall recorded on Sunday in the city were Pashan – 4.2mm, Lohegaon – 15.4mm and Shivajinagar – 7.2mm.

A trough runs between south Maharashtra and north Kerala, bringing heavy to very heavy rainfall over Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra on Sunday.

On Sunday, the city’s day temperature will be around 31 degrees and minimum temperature is expected to be around 22 degrees.

# Current location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on June 20, 2021

Pune city AQI – 32 – Satisfactory