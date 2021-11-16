Pune: Parents scramble for Aadhaar as nursery admissions begin with little clarity on entry age

Confusion over age criteria and mandatory documents like Aadhaar has made parents anxious about their children’s admission to nursery classes, already underway in most city schools.

Santosh Shetty, parent of a three-year-old boy, said that each school has set its own criteria to determine entry age and it is creating confusion.

“There are three good schools in my area and I don’t mind getting admission in any of them because it is tough competition to get a seat. In one of the schools, the entry age of the child is above 4 and they have only two years of pre-primary section. The entry age is 3 as of December 2022 in one school and between 2.5 and 3.5 in another school but they haven’t specified the exact month and year making it confusing. If I don’t get in any of the other two, I will have to look for an independent playgroup for one year and start applying again next year,” he said.

Since Covid-19 had put a stop on most travel, parents said that they have not applied for passports for their children, many of whom had completed only a year when the lockdown began in 2020. Moreover, most centres issuing Aadhaar cards had remained closed too.

“I tried several times online but there was no way to apply for an Aadhaar card. Whenever I asked the local corporators for help they said all centres are closed due to the pandemic. So we were not able to get our daughter’s Aadhaar card. But the online application forms of schools mention a list of documents to keep ready while filling forms and it shows Aadhaar card and passport besides the birth certificate. We are now looking for someone who can get the Aadhaar card done because we know it will become a problem at time of admission,” said Shirley Sinha, mother to a three-year-old child.

Meanwhile, as the schools are expected to start offline mode from the next academic year, parents have already flooded schools with admission requests. In fact, a few city schools, like Hutchings High School, have already closed the window for fresh applications. With deadlines for admission inquiries running close, educationists advise parents to start the process early to have enough time to gather documents.