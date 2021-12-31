Pune paper leak cases: Three more arrests take total to 31

Expanding their probe into the series of malpractices in government recruitments, the Pune Police Friday said they have made three fresh arrests over the last couple of days, taking the total number of arrests in the series of cases to 31.

Starting with the probe into a paper leak of the recruitment process of Group D employees in the Health Department in November, the Cyber Cell of Pune City Police extended their probe into the question paper leaks of the MHADA recruitment of 2018, the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) of 2019 and Group C recruitment process of the Health Department.

In the fresh set of arrests, the police on December 29 arrested Sunil Khandu Gholap (48) of Pune, the driver working for Commissioner of Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) Tukaram Supe, who was arrested for tampering marks in the statewide TET of 2019, held in January 2020. The police also arrested a middleman identified as Manoj Dongre (45) of Latur on December 29.

Meanwhile, on December 30, the police arrested another middleman identified as Ashutosh Sharma (38), a resident of Rohini in Delhi, for his involvement in leaking the paper of the Group C staff recruitment of the Health Department.