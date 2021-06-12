Panic in two villages near Hinjewadi after sighting of leopards

A few people claimed that they saw the leopards on the road towards Sant Tukaram Sugar Factory, passing through Nerhe, a few days back. (Representational image)

The sighting of two leopards in Nerhe-Kasarsai villages, situated seven to eight kilometers from Hinjewadi, has led to panic in the area.

A few people claimed that they saw the leopards on the road towards Sant Tukaram Sugar Factory, passing through Nerhe, a few days back. A purported video of these leopards had also surfaced on social media, adding to the panic among villagers.

A villager, Hanumant Paigude, said the leopards had killed a few of his hens and roosters. Another villager claimed to have seen a leopard near a sugarcane farm in Nerhe.

A team of forest department visited the Nerhe-Kasarsai area and raised awareness among villagers to avert run-ins with the animals.

PV Kapse, Range Forest Officer (RFO), Paud, said, “There are leopards in the Nerhe– Kasarsai area. This region is a habitat for the leopards. (But) So far, there has been no incident of the leopards attacking any human being in these areas. Our teams are moving around to create awareness among the local residents about the precautions to be taken to avoid any conflict with the leopards.”

Locals, meanwhile, demanded that forest department install a cage in the area to capture the leopards.