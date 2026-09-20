Pune pandal recreates Strait of Hormuz crisis to explain oil price hikes

The Vishwakarma Mitra Mandal Trust recreates maritime blockades to foster "scientific temperament" and educate devotees on global economic supply chains.

2 min readPuneSep 20, 2026 02:18 PM IST
Pune pandal oil crisisA Ganesh pandal in Pune’s Narayan Peth has recreated maritime tensions around the Strait of Hormuz to explain global oil supply chains (Express photo).
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Written by Kalyani Lad

While most Ganesh mandals design their pandals around traditional mythology and heritage, the Vishwakarma Mitra Mandal Trust in Narayan Peth, Pune, has taken an unconventional approach this year by focusing on global geopolitics, specifically the escalating conflict in the Strait of Hormuz.

The organisers have set up an open-air installation depicting naval standoffs, missiles, and international maritime tensions to help visitors visualise how distant geopolitical crises directly impact their daily lives.

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The exhibit features mock Indian-flagged ships labelled ‘Oil’ and ‘Gas’ alongside active missiles, mirroring maritime standoffs in the vital shipping choke point. Behind the main Ganpati idol lies a detailed map identifying key regional players—Iran, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and the UAE. Artistic depictions show ships stuck in maritime congestion across the Arabian Sea, fighter jets flying overhead, and black smoke rising from damaged tankers.

A dedicated section titled ‘The Economic Ripple Effect’ illustrates how naval blockades choke global crude oil supplies, driving up local fuel prices and contributing to everyday inflation.

“People should be aware of how and what causes petrol hikes,” said organiser Sachin Dabke. “They should be more inclined towards geopolitics. Mythological or live performance-themed pandals are interesting, but we wanted to promote a more scientific temperament.”

Alongside the educational display, the mandal has placed a message reading “Ganraykade Vishwashantichi Prarthana” (A prayer to Lord Ganesha for world peace), expressing hope that the global conflict will subside before the festival returns next year.

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Kalyani Lad is an intern with The Indian Express, Pune.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

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