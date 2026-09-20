Pune pandal recreates Strait of Hormuz crisis to explain oil price hikes

A Ganesh pandal in Pune’s Narayan Peth has recreated maritime tensions around the Strait of Hormuz to explain global oil supply chains (Express photo).

Written by Kalyani Lad

While most Ganesh mandals design their pandals around traditional mythology and heritage, the Vishwakarma Mitra Mandal Trust in Narayan Peth, Pune, has taken an unconventional approach this year by focusing on global geopolitics, specifically the escalating conflict in the Strait of Hormuz.

The organisers have set up an open-air installation depicting naval standoffs, missiles, and international maritime tensions to help visitors visualise how distant geopolitical crises directly impact their daily lives.

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The exhibit features mock Indian-flagged ships labelled ‘Oil’ and ‘Gas’ alongside active missiles, mirroring maritime standoffs in the vital shipping choke point. Behind the main Ganpati idol lies a detailed map identifying key regional players—Iran, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and the UAE. Artistic depictions show ships stuck in maritime congestion across the Arabian Sea, fighter jets flying overhead, and black smoke rising from damaged tankers.