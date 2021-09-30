Pune: Not many takers for paid vaccination, private hospitals give out unused Covid-19 vaccines to small facilities

As public enthusiasm for paid Covid-19 vaccination wanes, private hospitals in Pune are reducing the order quantity of vaccines, and in some cases, transferring their stock to smaller nursing homes.

District vaccination officer Dr Sachin Edke said that there is a provision to transfer vaccines from bigger facilities to smaller ones.

Bharti Hospital, which has administered more than 35,000 doses so far, has an unused stock of 9,000 doses and will sell them to smaller nursing homes at the purchase price. Dr Jitendra Oswal, deputy medical director at Bharti hospital, admitted that the footfall had declined and there were barely 80 beneficiaries getting vaccinated daily at their centre. “We have decided to give the stock to nursing homes which are engaged in Covid-19 vaccinations. There are some 9,000 doses (in stock) and the expiry date is February next year. The rate will be the same as what it was purchased at,” Dr Oswal said.

According to the state health department, the private sector accounted for 1.15 crore doses out of the 8.10 crore doses administered so far. In the Pune district, 30.08 lakh doses were administered at private hospitals.

Of the 104.79 lakh doses administered in the district, 71.25 lakh were given as the first dose and 33.53 lakh as the second dose.

Bigger hospitals like Ruby Hall Clinic, Jehangir Memorial Hospital, Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, Noble Hospital, Sahyadri Multispeciality Hospital have so far administered 70,000 to 1.50 lakh doses each. Dr H K Sale, executive director at Noble hospital, said that they had placed an order of 3,000 doses. “There are some 70-80 beneficiaries getting the dose daily and hence we are purchasing 3,000 doses. Till now, we have administered nearly 87,000 doses,” Dr Sale said.

Vinod Sawantwadkar, CEO, Jehangir hospital, said, “we have exhausted our stock and while the demand for vaccination at private hospitals, by and large, has dropped, we have decided to purchase 4,000-5,000 doses. We are administering close to 70 doses daily and till now, we have crossed 1.20 lakh doses,” he said. Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital, which has administered nearly 1.60 lakh doses, also has opted for purchasing smaller quantities.