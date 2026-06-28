2 dead after Mumbai office trekkers’ bus falls 50 feet into Pune’s Pabe Ghat gorge

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Two people from Mumbai were killed, and 18 others sustained injuries after a tourist bus fell 50 feet into a valley in the Pabe Ghat section of Pune district’s Velhe taluka in the early hours of Sunday. The accident occurred when a group of employees from a private firm in Andheri East, Mumbai, were on their way to Rajgad Fort for a trek.
The accident occurred at around 2 am on the downhill stretch of Pabe Ghat when the bus allegedly went out of the driver’s control while negotiating a sharp bend, the police said.
The dead were identified as Vishwas Baburao Satim, 25, a resident of Nehru Nagar in Vile Parle, Mumbai, and Dhwani Chandresh Thakkar, 23, a resident of Kandivali. Eighteen other passengers suffered injuries, ranging from minor to serious head injuries, and were shifted to a local hospital for treatment.
Based on a complaint lodged by passenger Girish Ravindra Jangam, 28, the Velhe police have registered an FIR against the driver, Sandeep Tukaram Gaikwad, 47, of Andheri East, Mumbai, for causing death by negligence, rash and negligent driving, and causing hurt.
According to the police, the driver was allegedly driving the vehicle in a rash and negligent manner, ignoring the road conditions on the ghat section. The vehicle reportedly became uncontrollable on a curve, crashed through the roadside safety barrier, and fell approximately 50 feet into a deep gorge. The police said further investigation into the accident is underway.