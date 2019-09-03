Pune: Paan shop owner stabbed to death in Baner, two held

The Crime Branch of Pune City Police arrested two men on Monday for allegedly killing the owner of a paan shop who questioned them over not paying him for a cigarette.

The deceased was identified as 32-year-old Santosh Narhari Kadam, a resident of Mhalunge in Mulshi. According to police, Kadam was running Swara Pan Shop near D Mart in Baner area.

Police said on Sunday evening, three persons went to the paan shop and asked for cigarettes but when Kadam asked them to pay, they slapped him for demanding money, saying they were “bhai” of the area. Police further said a heated argument followed and Kadam’s relative Ram Prabhu Mote had to intervene.

After sometime, around 5.30 pm, the accused returned to paan shop and stabbed Kadam with a sharp weapon, following which they fled on a two-wheeler, police added. Police are searching for a third person involved in the murder, stated a press release.