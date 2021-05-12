Second wave: First ‘Oxygen Express’ reaches Pune from Odisha

The first 'Oxygen Express' arrives at Loni railway yard in Pune from Odisha in the early hours of Wednesday. (Express Photo: Arul Horizon)

An ‘Oxygen Express’ carrying four tankers of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) reached Loni Railway Station in Pune outskirts in the early hours of Wednesday. The train was dispatched on Tuesday from Odisha’s Angul.

Pune district has a demand of 420 Metric Tonnes of LMO per day. The train would have brought to Pune about 80-100 MTs of liquid oxygen. A tanker approximately contains 20-25 MTs of LMO.

Through the effort, the Indian Railways has brought 18 tankers of liquid oxygen to various locations in Maharashtra. These include seven tankers brought from Vishakhapatnam to Nagpur and Nashik Road, three tankers ferried from Hapa to Kalamboli, and eight tankers from Angul to Nagpur.

To reduce wastage of oxygen, the district administration has launched audit programmes.

As per the plan, all Covid hospitals in the district will be audited for oxygen usage by professors of engineering colleges who have been given training for this purpose. Tahsildar Pune city and Pimpr-Chinchwad will take the help of municipal corporations to supervise the audit and take action against violators.