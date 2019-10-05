Pune: Overheated engine of Shivshahi bus catches fire, passengers escape unhurt

Passengers of a Shivshahi bus had a narrow escape when the vehicle’s overheated engine caught fire, at Katraj ghat on Friday.

The bus was on its way to Kolhapur from Pune.

“The Shivshahi bus departed Swargate station and was on its way to Kolhapur. Twenty nine passengers were in the bus. When the bus was passing through Bhilarewadi near Katraj at 10 am, the engine caught fire. Because of the alertness of the driver, all the passengers were saved,” said an official of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC).

Shivshahi is an air-conditioned fleet of the MSRTC.

The driver immediately contacted the fire department, which sent a team to the spot.

“The driver informed us about the incident. We reached the spot and conducted a panchnama. According to the initial report, the fire broke out while the bus was crossing the ghat section at Katraj. The final report will be submitted to the divisional controller,” said a senior officer of Swargate depot.

This is not the first such incident in the Shivshahi service.

In January 2019, a Shivshahi bus operated by a private contractor had caught fire in Kasarwadi. The bus, which was empty, was gutted in the fire.

A similar incident had taken place in Nashik in November 2018, when the driver noticed smoke coming out of the engine and evacuated the bus. Minutes later, the bus caught fire and was gutted.

Shivshahi buses, which were introduced one-and-a-half years ago as an affordable and comfortable alternative compared to other MSRTC buses, have attracted public ire over the high number of accidents involving them.