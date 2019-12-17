Pune: Over 60% people want low-cost fruits, vegetables, ban on unsafe street food, finds survey

In the policy brief, the main findings from the survey explores eating habits, understanding of healthy food and policy changes that residents want to see made. (File) In the policy brief, the main findings from the survey explores eating habits, understanding of healthy food and policy changes that residents want to see made. (File)

More than 60 per cent of residents want the government to frame a policy that ensures fruit and vegetables at affordable prices and a ban on unsafe street food, a survey conducted by the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE) has found.

A sample survey was undertaken on behalf of Birmingham India Nutrition Initiative (BINDI) — a learning partnership between Birmingham City Council of UK and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) — facilitated by the Food Foundation to develop policies and practices as part of the ‘Food Smart City’ initiative. The survey was conducted among 3,000 residents from across the city by PMC Auxiliary Nurses, led by the Dr Rajas Parachute, Dr Anjali Ganpule Rao and Bhushana Karandikar of Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE).

In the policy brief, the main findings from the survey explores eating habits, understanding of healthy food and policy changes that residents want to see made. More than 61 per cent residents from the middle income group want a ban on unhealthy street food while those in the lower income want safer street food, the survey found. Half of the people want tighter licensing for street food alongwith health and safety certification.

It was found that at least 69 per cent of the people, mostly in the lower income group, want policy that makes fruit and vegetables more affordable while at least 45 per cent want more fruit and vegetable provisions in mid-day meals at schools. At least 40 per cent people, mostly in the higher income group, want to buy fruits and vegetables directly from farmers.

The survey also found that people support a public programme policy — 66 per cent of people, mostly in the lower income group, want tastier take-home anganwadi rations and people living in bungalows want community cooking classes and healthier staff canteens. More than 72 per cent of people in all categories want the school curriculum to include education on healthy eating.

The survey found that people understand the concept of healthy food, but some in the age group of 20-30 years think that unhealthy food options like bakery products and fried snacks are healthy and 11 per cent of people considered carbonated drinks healthy.

The survey found that at least 7 per cent of meals, or one out of 14 meals, take place outside the home. Unhealthy food products were widely consumed by residents when they eat outside their home. In a week, 39 per cent had drunk sweet beverages, including tea and coffee, with high sugar content, 34 per cent had eaten fried snacks such as wadapavs and samosas, 25 per cent had eaten Indian fast foods like missal, pav bhaji or Indian Chinese and only 14 per cent had eaten fruit or drank fruit juice.

The survey found that online delivery platforms have become widely used by residents to get food delivered to their home or workplace. At least 72 per cent of residents used an online delivery platform to order food at least once a week.

“We have to motivate people to eat healthy food and create a healthy food environment. Being Smart People of Smart City, we need to be actively involved in the Eat Right India initiative and move from just fulfilling hunger to eating nutritionally adequate diets,” said Dr Anjali Ganpule Rao, one of the researchers.

“We will reviewing the findings of this survey and use it to form our policies. I would like to thank the people who actively participated and provided thoughtful suggestions. We believe this initiative is in line with the PMC step to ensure sustainable food systems and improved nutrition in the city,” he added.

Anna Taylor, executive director of the Food Foundation, said, “Policymakers can be highly effective in tackling diet-related illness if they intervene before the issue becomes unmanageable and this survey demonstrates that Indian cities have the chance to get ahead of the curve. Overweight, obesity, type 2 diabetes rates and associated health inequalities have reached a crisis point in the UK, but Pune could lead the way if officials act now and Britain could learn from the solutions that emerge in India.”

