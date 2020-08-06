Pune: Over 60% Covid patients in home isolation across city

According to several hospitals, the home isolation concept is useful as now the major chunk of patients admitted are those who are critically ill. (File) According to several hospitals, the home isolation concept is useful as now the major chunk of patients admitted are those who are critically ill. (File)

The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) awareness campaign has brought some relief to the civic administration – which is working hard to manage beds for critical patient – with more patients of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the city preferring home isolation over getting admitted to hospitals or Covid Care Centres (CCC).

As on August 4, the PMC had 16,833 Covid-19 active cases, of which 10,211 patients were in home isolation while remaining 6,622 are either taking treatment in hospitals or CCCs. “The call for home isolation facility for asymptomatic Covid-19 patients or those with mild symptoms has seen good response. Around 61 per cent of Covid-19 patients are presently in home isolation,” said a civic official.

Of the 6,622 patients admitted in various government and private hospitals and CCCs, 404 are on ventilator, 252 in ICU without ventilator, while 2,172 patients are being given Oxygen support. “The home isolation facility has led to many beds lying vacant at CCCs with residents preferring home isolation. Only those with no proper facility for home isolation are being admitted at CCCs, where the PMC takes up the entire responsibility,” the official added.

Earlier, every Covid-19 patient either had to get admitted to a hospital or CCC. Since the outbreak had initially spread in densely populated and congested area in slum pockets of the city, the PMC had made it mandatory to isolate the patients to check the spread of infection. Now, the spread in various slum pockets has slowed down while more positive cases are being reported from housing societies after the relaxation in the lockdown.

The PMC while enabling the home isolation facility had directed private hospitals to discharge all asymptomatic patients and provide treatment to asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic patients through home isolation as the number of critical patients started increasing. The civic administration had asked private hospitals to increase their capacity for treatment of critical patients and also to scale up the facility at government hospitals along with setting up jumbo health facility for critical patients.

The civic body had also set up a cell in civic headquarters for digital tracking of patients in home isolation and monitoring their health through phone calls, but now has decentralised it to 15 ward offices. “We were digitally tracking the health and movement of patients in home isolation through their mobile phones. But now the facility has been decentralised to ward-office level,” said Rahul Jagtap, in-charge of IT department of PMC.

At the recommendation of private clinics, the PMC two weeks ago had directed the civic health staff not to make asymptomatic patients in home isolation visit CCC for further consultation,while asking the Quick Response Team (QRT) in each ward office to visit patients in case of any such request.

3 to 5% patients in home isolation need hospitalisation

Dr Dhananjay Kelkar, Medical Director of Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, said that at least 2,200 Covid-19 patients in home isolation were being monitored by their doctors. “Our doctors make weekly calls to check on the patients’ health and usually three to five per cent are hospitalised,” Dr Kelkar said.

Dr Sunil Rao, general manager of Sahyadri hospital group, said 300 Covid-19 patients have taken the hospital treatment package where doctors make daily consultation calls, while psychiatrists offer counselling and dieticians regulate their diet. “Usually two to three persons do return to the hospital for admission. We, however, strictly follow the ICMR protocol before recommending a Covid-19 patient for home isolation,” Dr Rao said.

At Noble hospital, executive director Dr H K Sale, said their doctors were monitoring some 100 patients in home isolation. According to Dr Sanjay Patil, chairman of the action committee of Indian Medical Association, at least 60 doctors were engaged in providing counselling to patients requiring home isolation. “There are technology driven glitches. However, the clinical consultations are done along with medical officers from the Pune Municipal Corporation. Daily updates on the patients’ progress has to be provided,” Dr Patil said.

According to several hospitals, the home isolation concept is useful as now the major chunk of patients admitted are those who are critically ill.

