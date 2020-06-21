Pune: Over 400 docs, nurses on Covid duty upset after salaries delayed

Among the doctors yet to get their salaries are professors and associate professors who teach postgraduate students. (Representational) Among the doctors yet to get their salaries are professors and associate professors who teach postgraduate students. (Representational)

Over 400 doctors and nurses on Covid-19 duty at YCM hospital are apparently not on PCMC’s priority list when it comes to their salaries.

While permanent doctors and nurses are getting their salaries promptly on the first of every month, contractual doctors, nurses and even Class 4 employees are getting their salaries after a delay of several days.

Doctors and nurses treating Covid-19 patients at YCM hospital and Bhosari hospital said every month their salaries are getting delayed. “Sometimes, the salaries come by 15th of every month, sometimes after the 15th,” said a doctor.

“It seems our work is less important than the permanent staff. We are working round the clock without fear of contracting the illness,” said another doctor. Highlighting the difficult working conditions, the doctors and nurses said once they wear the PPE suits, they cannot drink water, go to the toilet or have food. “In a Covid ward, life is tough. For eight hours, we can’t even drink water or go to the toilet. Imagine the stress each of us is facing. Yet we are not getting our salaries on time,” said a senior doctor.

The salary of May had not been credited to their accounts till June 20. “We have families to look after. I have to buy books for my children and pay their school fees. I am waiting for my salary but there is no sign of it. I went to the bank and was told it has not been credited yet,” said a doctor.

Among the doctors yet to get their salaries are professors and associate professors who teach postgraduate students. And junior and senior resident doctors.

Asked about the delay, Dr Rajendra Wable, dean of YCM hospital, said, “In last two months, there was some delay as due to the lockdown, all clerical staff could not be called for duty. The situation was same at the civic headquarters and YCMH. However, for May, we have sent the salary bill to the civic accounts department. I have been told the salaries will be credited by Monday.”

Dr Wable said in all there are 550 contractual doctors, nurses and Class 4 employees at YCH hospital. “The payment cycle for permanent doctors and nurses is from 15th of a month to 15th of next month. But for contractual employees, the payment cycle is from first of every month to 31st of same month. The permanent employees get their salaries by first of every month because the bill preparation takes place in the given 15 days. But for contractual employees, the salaries should happen by 15th of every month,” he said.

When contacted, PCMC accounts chief Jitendra Kolambe said, “We have no problem in releasing the payment as soon as we get the bill. This time there was some delay from our side as I was not well for two weeks. But we have made the payment and the salaries of doctors and nurses will be credited to their accounts by the bank by next week,” he said.

