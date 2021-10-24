Pune: Over 250 marijuana plants found in Mulshi, four land in police net

Pune City Police have busted a marijuana farm in a village in Mulshi area and arrested four persons linked to it. A total of 173.9 kg of marijuana worth Rs 11.63 lakh has been seized during the action.

Police have identified the four accused as Chetan Mohol (27), Saheba Mhetre (20), Prakash Khedekar (35) and Indubai Khedekar (65).

A team of the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Pune City Police’s Crime Branch arrested Mohol and Mhetre while patrolling in Kothrud area.

During searches, police recovered 580 grams of marijuana from their possession. An offence in this cse was lodged at the Kothrud police station under sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Investigation revealed that the two accused had got the seized marijuana from Ambervet village in Paud in Mulshi taluka.

Cops then went to the spot and seized 18.9 kg of marijuana worth Rs 3.8 lakh from a house. Police arrested the house owners Prakash and Indubai at the spot.

Further probe revealed that the accused were involved in marijuana farming. The police team then raided the plot where they had planted marijuana and found 250 marijuana plants. The plants, weighing 154.4 kg in total, were worth Rs 7.7 lakh.