Pune: Over 22 officers from three services take part in the sixth chapter of CAPSTAR

More than 22 officers of Brigadier and equivalent ranks from the three armed force services took part in the sixth chapter of annual ‘Capsule on Science, Technology and Applied Research’ (CAPSTAR), which was organised at the Military Institute of Technology (MILIT) in Girinagar from September 17 to 19. The theme this year was ‘Technology and Media as Force Multiplier’.

As part of the programme, a panel discussion on ‘Information as a Tool for National Security — Role of the Media’ was held on Tuesday. The discussion was moderated by Gopal Malviya, former dean of the Jammu Central University, Jammu and HoD, Dept of Defence and Strategic Studies, Madras University. Speakers during the event included, Maj Gen (Retd) G D Bakshi, senior journalist Dr Sudarshan, Senior Fellow at the Centre for Air Power Studies (CAPS) Dr Shalini Chawla, and Dr Ashok Sajjanhar, president, Institute of Global Studies and Former Ambassador of India to Kazakistan, Sweden and Latvia.

A press release sent through the Defence PRO said: “The panel discussed various facets, including print, electronic and social media and their impact on the national security. The speakers brought out various case studies and discussed aspects, such as digitisation of terrorism including use of social media for propaganda, responsibility and accountability of the media, whether regulation was possible or the exercise of self-regulation and restraint by the media, sensationalism, one-upmanship of television channels, issues of fake news, requirement of investigative journalism, and the requirement of counter offensive for social media.”

The panel discussions were attended by over 150 officers from the three services undergoing various courses at the institute, said the release.

