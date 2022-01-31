Pune: Over 2 lakh teens in district yet to get 1st jab of vaccine

Almost a month since Covid vaccination commenced for youngsters in the 15-18 age group, around 3.09 lakh teens in the Pune district have got their first shot of the Covaxin vaccine.

As schools and colleges are set to reopen on February 1, health authorities admitted that only 56 per cent of the total beneficiaries in this age group have been vaccinated with the first dose, with the total beneficiaries at 5.53 lakh in the Pune district.

While these youngsters will now be due for the second dose beginning February 3, district health authorities admitted that over two lakh beneficiaries in this age group have yet to get their first shot of the vaccine.

“We had hoped to inoculate this group by month-end and have been stepping up awareness,” Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, assistant director, health, Pune circle that includes Pune Satara and Solapur districts, said.

According to a recent district health department report, there are 2.24 lakh estimated beneficiaries in the Pune Municipal Corporation area of which 34 per cent have got their first shot. In Pimpri Chinchwad, the estimated beneficiaries are 1.16 lakh, of which 43 per cent have got the first shot of the Covid vaccine while there are 2.11 lakh beneficiaries in the 15-18 age group in Pune rural of which 86 per cent have got inoculated with the first shot.

Meanwhile, district health authorities said there were not many takers for the precaution dose for those in the 60+ age group. An official said there is a general feeling of wait and watch since those infected with Omicron infection have mild symptoms and recovery is within a week. There are 2.65 lakh estimated beneficiaries who are 60+. Of this, 23 per cent (60,413) have got their precaution dose. Overall, in Pune district over 1.61 crore doses of vaccine have been administered. Of the total 83.42 lakh beneficiaries in Pune district, 70.77 lakh (85 per cent) have got both doses of the vaccine.