Pune: Over 18 tonne relief material sent to flood-hit Kerala

As part of ongoing efforts to help people in Kerala, residents of Pune on Wednesday dispatched 18 tonnes of relief material to the flood-hit state. Materials including packaged foods, baby food, cereals, sugar, salt, wheat flour, chocolates, clothes, sanitary napkins and diapers, soaps and detergents were put together to fill a wagon.

The materials were contributed by members of orthodox churches in Chinchwad, Bhosari, Dighi and Pimpri. Mar Gregorios Orthodox Christian Student Movement (MGOCSM) volunteers of St Mary’s Orthodox Church collected, segregated and packaged the materials. While a bulk of the materials were transported on Wednesday, medicines will be sent by air on Thursday. All items will be routed to Chengannur in Alappuzha district of Kerala.

In addition, 1,100 volunteers of the National Service Scheme (NSS) group of Fergusson College put together flood relief material weighing 620 kg, contributed by 145 people.

