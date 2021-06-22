Pune: Over 1500 students, teachers, parents join hands to celebrate Yoga Day virtually

A total of over 1500 students, from both Balewadi and Hadapsar campuses, came together to celebrate the day with great zeal and enthusiasm. (Facebook/GIIS Balewadi)

The Global Indian International School (GIIS) celebrated International Yoga Day with a virtual event where students, teachers and parents came together on an online platform to demonstrate various asanas.

A total of over 1500 students, from both Balewadi and Hadapsar campuses, came together to celebrate the day with great zeal and enthusiasm.

This year, the International Day of Yoga marked its seventh anniversary since its inception in 2015.

The school invited teachers, parents, and students to learn yoga and asanas that can be performed easily anywhere. The aim was to educate everyone about how to balance physical and mental stress, which created interest amongst students to learn yoga and have fun simultaneously.

The students performed Yoga Sutra where they chanted Sanskrit shlokas and Yoga Dance where they demonstrated asanas while dancing on rhythm with the music.

Different yoga postures like Pranayama, Surya Namaskar, Tadasana, Ardh chakrasana, Shashank asana, Bhujang asana, Pawanmuktasana etc were also demonstrated. The teachers highlighted the specific benefits of various asanas, pranayama, and meditation, and how to perform them. Teachers also encouraged everyone to practise yoga to remain fit and improve concentration.

Commenting on the celebration, Rajiv Bansal, Director-Operations, Global Indian International School (GIIS) said “Yoga is India’s gift of wellness to the world and as an educational institution, we take immense pride in extending the benefits of this practice to our students and teachers. The past year has been exceptionally challenging for young minds as they dealt with the uncertainty that led to anxiety and fear. In such times, Yoga not only helps in relaxing and bringing back the much-needed mental focus but also helps improve physical health by enhancing mobility. We are extremely thankful to all experts who joined us this Yoga day and engaged with our students.”

Meanwhile, the 7th International Yoga Day was celebrated by St. Mira’s College for Girls virtually due to the Covid- 19 pandemic situation. To create awareness among the students and staff, the Department of Physical Education and Sports had organised an online Practical Session along with the Yoga Pyramids Demonstration of students. Total 205 students and staff members actively participated on Google meet and Facebook live platforms. This year the theme of Yoga Day was ” Be with Yoga, Be at Home “.

The program was started with a brief introduction of Yoga day, and the importance of yoga in day-to-day life which was given by Suvarna Deolankar, Vice-principal of Junior College, followed by a Yoga demonstration. It was conducted by the Director of Physical Education, Ekta Jadhav.

Demonstration and then practical session which includes prayer, different Yoga postures such as SukshmaVyayama, Suryanamaskar, Tadasana, Vrukshasana, Padahastasana, ArdhaChakrasana, Bhadrasana, ArdhaUshtrasana, Vajrasana, Shashankasan, Bhujangasana, Pawanmuktasana, Setubandhasana, AnulomViloma Pranayam, Bhramari Pranayam, Meditation and Omkar ended with Pledge. The protocol as given by the AYUSH Government of India was strictly adhered to.