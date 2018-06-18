Pune: Ornaments, cash worth Rs 1 crore ‘stolen’, security guard booked

Police said two floors of the Panchawati Bungalow were broken into. (Express Photo) Police said two floors of the Panchawati Bungalow were broken into. (Express Photo)

Ornaments, cash and electronic items worth Rs one crore were allegedly stolen by the security guard of a bungalow near Bhakti Shakti Chowk. Police said the security guard and his accomplices broke into the bungalow in the absence of residents.

Vinod Rajkumar Agarwal (48), a businessman who resides in the Panchawati Bungalow near Bhakti Shakti, has filed an FIR in the case. Police said Agarwal and his brother resided in the second and third floor of the bungalow. “The family was out for a function from Saturday morning till the early hours of Sunday. They returned about 2 am and found that the houses were broken into and valuables from the bedroom lockers had been stolen,” an officer said.

Inspector Shankar Awatade of Nigdi police station said, “When the break-in came to light, the family members claimed that the security guard of the bungalow had been missing. Footages of the security cameras were checked and it was confirmed that the security guard had broken into the houses. We have reasons to believe that he had accomplices.”

An offence has been registered against Govind Kalu Parihar (35) and his unidentified accomplices at Nigdi police station on Sunday. According to complainant’s statement, gold and silver ornaments and valuables, diamond jewellery, along with cash, laptops and cellphones, have been stolen from the two houses.

The total value of stolen goods was reported to be about Rs one crore, said an officer. “Teams have been set up to help trace Parihar and his accomplices,” said Awatade.

