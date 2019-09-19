Pune: Organs from 23-year-old brain dead student help three patients live

Organs from a 23-year-old student from Pune, who was declared brain-dead after an accident earlier this week, gave a new lease of life to three patients. His parents donated his heart, kidneys, liver and pancreas.

For the first time, one kidney and pancreas, another kidney and liver, and the heart were transplanted simultaneously, said Aarti Gokhale, chief coordinators of Zonal Transplant Coordination Committee (ZTCC), Pune region. This was the 49th donor of ZTCC-Pune this year, she said.

The student, who also worked part-time as an auto driver, had sustained severe head injuries in an accident on Monday. He was admitted to Sahyadri Hospital’s Nagar Road unit, where he was declared brain dead on Tuesday. His organs were harvested in the early hours of Wednesday, and his heart, one kidney and pancreas were brought to Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital in Deccan Gymkhana at 6.25 am.

The heart was transplanted to a 65-year-old professor of forensic medicine. One kidney and pancreas were transplanted at Deccan Unit to a 55-year-old patient from Chennai, who was suffering from kidney and pancreas failure, caused by Type 2 diabetes, while at the Nagar Road unit, the other kidney and liver were transplanted simultaneously to a 32-year-old IT professional from Karad, who was suffering from Hepatitis B and chronic kidney disease.

Cardiac surgeon Dr Manoj Durairaj said, “Once we received information about the brain dead patient, and that his family members had given consent, our team went to the Sahyadri hospital at Nagar Road and retrieved the heart at 6.15 am, and arrived at the Sahyadri’s Deccan unit at 6.25 am. The heart was transplanted to a 65-year old forensic medicine professor. The surgery took two hours and after the transplant, the heart started beating vigorously in the new body”.

“An in-house team of surgeons, cardiologists and anaesthetists performed the successful third heart transplant in a span of a few months at Sahyadri Deccan Unit,” he added.

Liver and multi-organ transplant expert Dr Bipin Vibute said, “One kidney and pancreas were simultaneously transplanted to a 55-year-old man from Chennai who was suffering from Type 2 diabetes for 20 years. The liver and the second kidney harvested from the donor were transplanted to a 32-year-old patient from Karad, who was suffering from chronic kidney disease as well as Hepatitis B. His condition was worsening and a transplant was the only option for his survival.”

Dr Ketan Apte, unit head of Sahyadri Hospitals, said, “Pune is emerging as one of the leading centres for organ donation and transplant programmes. We would like to salute the donors and their relatives, in this case the relatives of the 23-year-old student, who were in immense grief after losing their young son, but took a brave and noble decision to donate his organs to help other patients”. He added that this was the first time that they were simultaneously performing five transplants.