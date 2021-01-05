Pune: Organs donated by family of 47-year-old brain dead woman save 4 lives

The liver was transplanted in a 33-year-old patient at Sahyadri Hospital at Deccan while one kidney was transplanted in a 53-year-old man from Pune and another one in a 48-year- old woman from Nashik. (Representational)

At least four lives were saved with the organs donated by family members of a 47-year-old woman, who died at Jehangir Hospital on January 3 of an intracranial bleed. The transplants were performed on January 4.

The heart and lungs were harvested and flown to Hyderabad, where the transplant surgery was performed on a 30-year-old man at KIMS Hospital, said Vrinda Pusalkar, transplant coordinator at Jehangir Hospital.

The liver was transplanted in a 33-year-old patient at Sahyadri Hospital at Deccan while one kidney was transplanted in a 53-year-old man from Pune and another one in a 48-year- old woman from Nashik.

Dr Sheetal Mahajani, secretary of the Pune Zonal Transplant Coordination Committee (ZTCC), said this was the first multi-organ donation in Maharashtra this year. “The aim is to promote organ donation. We have faced challenges due to Covid-19 and despite that, the teams followed a strict protocol to notch the number one slot in the state for highest number of organ donations. However, there is a need for more organ donations as there is a long waiting list of people requiring liver, kidney and heart,” said Dr Mahajani.

Aarti Gokhale, central coordinator for Pune ZTCC, said that last year, Pune had topped in terms of highest number of organs donated from 41 deceased donors. This year, this is the first multi-organ donation in Maharashtra and second in the country.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.