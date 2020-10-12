Pune: Opposition parties, activists hold candle march over Hathras case

The march began at Lal Mahal with the garlanding of the statue of Rajmata Jijau and Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and ended at Mandai after garlanding the statue of Lokmanya Tilak.

Political parties, activists and NGOs in the city, including Amhi Punekar, continued their demonstration on Sunday against the alleged gangrape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh.

A candle march was held on Sunday evening, organised by former legislator Mohan Joshi of Congress. The march began at Lal Mahal with the garlanding of the statue of Rajmata Jijau and Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and ended at Mandai after garlanding the statue of Lokmanya Tilak.

Joshi said there was so much anger over the Hathras case across the country but Prime Minister Narendra Modi was silent on the issue. “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao has remained just a slogan as women keep suffering,” he said.

NCP legislator Sunil Tingre, city Shiv Sena chief Sanjay More, AAP convenor Mukund Kirdat, Lokayat representative Alka Joshi, former mayors Dattatraya Dhankawade and Kamal Vyavhare and former legislator Dipti Chowdhury were among the people who participated in the demonstration.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.