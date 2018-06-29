Pune: Oppn parties hold umbrellas in PMC to protest water leakage episode

Opposition parties in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) held a protest in the general body meeting hall on Thursday over water leakage in the PMC’s main building at its inauguration recently.

The NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena held umbrellas and walked towards the well of the house in protest and raised the issue at the start of the general body meeting. They demanded action against the engineer who was in-charge of the project as well as the contractor.

During the inauguration of the newly built meeting hall of the PMC, water leaked from parts of the building. The building was inaugurated by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu while Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was also present.

The opposition had protested before the inaugural function as well, alleging that the BJP was hurrying with the inauguration before completing the work. After a small part of the plaster of the building fell on a labourer on Wednesday, the opposition escalated the protest, saying the construction was of poor quality.

The PMC has decided to carry out a structural audit of the building before opening it for office use.

