Pune opens tourist places ahead of Republic Day

Ahead of Republic Day, the Pune district administration has reopened public places and tourist spots for visitors from Monday saying that the Covid-19 situation is under control now and fewer people are being hospitalised due to the infection.

The relaxation will enable people, mainly trekkers, to visit various forts in the district. Tourist spots in and around several dams in the district and historical places have also been opened.

“All shops, hotels and tourist spots in the rural part of Pune district would be open from January 24,” said collector Rajesh Deshmukh. The elected representatives raised the issue that the livelihood of many is dependent on tourism and the restrictions needed to be relaxed, he said.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, after the review meeting on the Covid-19 situation in the district on Saturday, declared relaxations for tourist spots, parks, open spaces and swimming pools. The decision was taken after the administration was under pressure from the public to reopen such places.

On January 11, the Pune district administration imposed restrictions on all tourist spots such as forts, dams, historical places and destinations like Lonavala, Lavasa and Sahara City in the district.