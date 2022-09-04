Pune opens its door to city’s first mental health cafe to ‘subtly create awareness’

Psychologist Vinaya Gore, the brain behind the initiative, talks about the need for raising mental health awareness in a country where suicides and mental health issues continue to be brushed under the carpet

To not restrict mental health discussions to four-walled clinical settings, psychologist Vinaya Gore has opened Pune’s first mental health cafe in Kothrud named Cafe Serenity. Already two months and counting, the cafe with its messaging centered around mental health through quotes and artworks on its walls, and a ‘soothing ambience’ believes sensory organs like the gut play an important role in how one feels which is where food is connected to your mental agility too.

“The main reason is to provide insight about mental health. We are not providing any therapy, or counselling in the cafe as it is meant only for clinical settings. The goal is that anyone who visits the cafe for food, or to chit-chat with their friends, or perhaps, to relax, they will find out a little more on mental health,” Gore told indianexpress.com.

“If your gut health is good, your mood will also be good. It is where gut health is connected to your food. Some of the healthy options on the menu like sandwiches, pasta, salads and smoothies just add to the connection that we are looking to make,” Gore said, adding that “without belittling mental health understanding, the idea is just to ensure there is enough push to seek help, if need be.”

In the wake of the rise in suicide and mental health cases as has been noted by a recent report from the National Crime Records Bureau, Gore, who is founder and chief psychologist at Aatman Psychology Studio, Pune, emphasised that the cafe’s intention is to “sub-consciously make mental health a vibe”. “I wanted to open something in some other industry and food is definitely that will connect more with youngsters,” said Gore.

Not just youngsters, elderly, too, seem to be a regular to the cafe, especially on weekends, Gore said. “Pune is a city where a lot many people come to work and live from different parts of the country and the world. Today’s people need some good information. They may have heard but many are clueless about how to deal with mental health issues. We aim to help bridge the gap,” added Gore.

“These days everything is talked about so openly. So, why not mental health away from the four walls of a counsellor’s room? When you let people come and experience how easy it is to seek help and may be, feel motivated to seek help, that I consider a real change, no matter how miniscule it is, that can go a long way. Even if a person is just here to enjoy their time, they will still see something or read something that would instantly connect with them or they may take back. That’s a good enough impact,” Gore elucidated.