Pune open jail inmates stir up tempo, emotion at Ganesh Utsav

At 10 am on Monday, there is bustle of activity at Guruji Talim Ganesh Mandal as members of a dhol-tasha troupe — dressed in traditional fetas (headgear) and all-white kurta-pajama — set their drums and paraphernalia for a performance on the first day of Ganesh Utsav.

Advertising

With every cheer from the crowd, the excitement among the 26-member troupe mounts. In a possible first, inmates of Pune’s Yerawada Open Jail, all serving life term, played the traditional percussion instruments as a band — ‘Yerawada Open Jail Dhol Pathak’ — at the biggest festival of the state.

“I cannot describe this feeling. But I can say that it felt like I was a different human being for the two hours that we performed. It felt so satisfying to see people appreciating us. I want to thank all the prison officers and Naad Brahma Group team for training us,” an inmate, who is serving the 13th year of his life term, told The Indian Express.

The troupe performed at least five beat compositions for a stretch of two hours.

Advertising

The initiative was a brainchild of Additional Director General of Maharashtra State Prisons and Correctional Services Sunil Ramanand.

“The ‘Dhol Tasha Group Naad Brahma’ — a local troupe — had invited me for a function some time ago. At that time, I had enquired if they could train inmates from the open jail and they had readily agreed. Training sessions were conducted for around a month on the open jail premises. I am very happy that this worked out well. We believe that this is a good initiative as part of the overall correctional efforts we undertake,” Ramanand said.

Inmates for open prisons, which are minimum security jails, are selected on the basis of “good behavior and positive attitude”. Currently, the Yerawada Open Prison, which has a capacity of 170, houses around 150 inmates. These inmates work in the open farmland of the prison and also in its various productions units under minimum surveillance.

Atul Behre of Naad Brahma Group said, “The initiative was a great opportunity for us to contribute to the well being of the inmates. Most of them had no prior background of playing dhol (drum) and tasha (a type of kettle drum). We spent the first week in training them in the basics and then turned to beat compositions. I feel that more such performances can be held in coming years.”

The performance required planned efforts on the part of the prisons officers. A basic security detail was put in place, which accompanied the troupe the whole time.

Open jail superintendent Swati Jogdand said, “I feel that taking the inmates out for such initiatives does lead to increased trust factor between prison officers and inmates. Before joining the Prison Department, I have been teacher of criminology and I find this initiative is really unique, worthy of replication and which will lead to a conducive environment for the correctional efforts.”