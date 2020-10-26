Pune: Only 4 per cent active patients now as daily Covid-19 cases drop, recovery improves

The mortality rate, however, was 2.59 per cent on Monday with the death toll at 4,141. (Representational)

Declining trend in daily positive cases of Covid-19 and increasing number of recovered patients have led to a drop in active Covid cases to four per cent of the total number of cases reported in the PMC so far. On Monday, the total active patients registered were 6,424.

According to a PMC report as on Monday, active cases are 6,424, which is 4.02 per cent of 1,59,845 reported cases. The recovery rate has also been rising and was at 93.39 per cent with 1,49,280 patients having recovered from the viral infection so far.

The mortality rate, however, was 2.59 per cent on Monday with the death toll at 4,141. The mortality rate dropped to 2.4 per cent a few weeks ago. Despite number of deaths having reduced, the mortality rate has risen due to comparatively higher number of deaths as compared to the slow rise in the number of positive cases.

The PMC registered 14.31 per cent positivity rate on Monday, with overall positivity rate at 22.1 per cent. With the decrease in the load of Covid-19 patients at institutional quarantine centres, the PMC has closed some temporarily.

On Monday, 19 deaths were recorded while 147 new patients were identified and 410 cured and discharged.

