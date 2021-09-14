Pune: Man cheated of Rs 86 lakh by fraudsters posing as executives of forex trading company

A man who works at a multinational software company based in Pune was reportedly cheated of Rs 86 lakh by online fraudsters posing as executives of a Mumbai-based forex trading company. The fraudsters allegedly lured the man to invest in the foreign exchange market through their company, promising him high returns.

An FIR has been registered by the 48-year-old complainant in connection with the case.

The man recently approached the cybercrime cell of Pune Police and after a preliminary inquiry, the FIR was registered at Hinjewadi police station on Monday.

In November 2019, the complainant was reportedly approached by people who said they were executives working for a forex trading company in Mumbai. In their communications via email and phone, they asked him to make investments in the foreign exchange market, promising high returns.

Sub-inspector Ajit Kakde, who is investigating the case, said, “The complainant was promised high returns, which he got on some of his initial investments. However, the man soon stopped receiving money, after which the people, who had asked him to invest, stopped responding to his calls and emails. When several attempts to contact those people failed, the man visited the address which was given by the suspects during their communication with him. The complainant found that no such company existed at that address in Mumbai.”

The complainant has made at least 35 money transfers to the suspects, totalling over Rs 86 lakh, over a period of several months.

Sub-inspector Kakde added, “We have launched a probe. The email addresses, phone numbers and bank accounts used by the suspects are being examined.”