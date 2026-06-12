Gaming scam, forged IDs, minors employed: Pune police raid 2 call centres

The Pune police said people playing games on the company’s website were allegedly duped into transferring money into various bank accounts.

Written by: Chandan Haygunde
3 min readPuneJun 12, 2026 09:35 AM IST
Pune, Pune online gaming scam Secondary Keywords: Pune call centre raid, online gaming fraud case, Indian Express newsThe Pune police also computer hard disks, auto-dialler machines, pen drives, laptops, CCTV DVRs, SIM box setups, various documents, bank passbooks, cheque books, and gold and silver ornaments. (AI generated image)
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Twelve people have been booked after the Pune police busted two alleged “call centres” which allegedly cheated people through online gaming, where investigators claim customers were duped into transferring money through a network of bank accounts opened using forged Aadhaar and PAN documents.

The police said five minors were also found working at the premises and an illegal pistol with six live cartridges was recovered during the raids at the “call centres” of J K India Private Solutions Limited on the fourth floor of Amanora Chambers in Amanora Mall in Hadapsar and the third floor of Bhakti Commercial Complex in Fursungi around 4 pm Wednesday. The raids went on till the early hours of Thursday.

A First Information Report (FIR) in this case was lodged at the Hadapsar police station on Thursday.

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The police said people playing games on the company’s website were allegedly duped into transferring money into various bank accounts.

As stated in the FIR, the accused, Santosh Datta Venjanekar, 47, a resident of Park Infinia in Fursungi, allegedly forged the PAN and Aadhaar cards of the employees of the “call centres” to procure SIM cards and open bank accounts used to cheat people through online gaming. He also allegedly procured a pistol and six live cartridges without a gun licence, the FIR stated.

According to the police, Venjanekar allegedly employed minor children and made them work illegally at the call centres.

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They said they have also seized electronic devices such as computer hard disks, auto-dialler machines, pen drives, laptops, CCTV DVRs, SIM box setups, various documents, bank passbooks, cheque books, and gold and silver ornaments.

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The 12 people have been booked under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 318 (4), 316 (2), 338, 61 (2), 45, and 3 (5), the Information Technology Act, the Regulation of Online Gaming Act, the Indian Arms Act, and the Juvenile Justice Act.

Further investigation is on, the police said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Chandan Haygunde
Chandan Haygunde

Chandan Haygunde is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With over 20 years of experience in journalism, he is one of the region's most authoritative voices on crime, national security, and legal affairs. Professional Profile Specialization: He specialises covering issues related to Crime, Courts, National Security and Human Rights. He has done investigative reporting on incidents of terrorism, left wing extremism, espionage cases, wildlife crimes, narcotics racket, cyber crimes and sensational murder cases in Pune and other parts of Maharashtra. While working on the ‘Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) Fellowship on Tigers, Tiger Habitats and Conservation’ in 2012, he reported extensively on the illegal activities in the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra. He is at the helm of the widely read weekly series “Pune Crime Files”. He is widely recognized for his deep-dive coverage of the cases related to the Koregaon Bhima violence in Pune and the Elgaar Parishad investigation. Key Beats: His portfolio includes covering crimes mainly under the jurisdiction of Pune City, Pune rural and Pimpri Chinchwad Police, along with the sensitive cases from the state, being investigated by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Background: Before his long tenure at The Indian Express, he worked with other Marathi and English publications, giving him a unique grassroots understanding of Maharashtra's socio-political landscape. Awards and Recognition: He got the CMS PANOS Young Environment Journalist Award in January 2014 for investigative reports on illegal activities in Sahyadri Tiger Rerserve. He received the award for outstanding investigative journalism by the Lokmat group in Pune in January 2020, “Missing since 2010, Pune youth a ‘Maoist Commander’ in Chhattisgarh”, which appeared on July 9, 2019. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) In recent months, Chandan’s reporting has focused on high-profile terror case investigations, inter-state firearms racket, leopard movements in Pune city, cyber scams and hearings of the Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry. 1. High-Profile crimes and terrorism cases “Techie linked to Al-Qaeda preached democracy is against Shariat” (Nov 17, 2025). Reporting on the ongoing investigation into the arrest of IT professional Zubair Hangargekar (37) from Pune for alleged terror links. “The case against Jyoti Jagtap, member of ‘Maoist front’ Kabir Kala Manch and Elgaar Parishad organiser, granted interim bail by apex court” (Nov 20, 2025) Tracking the updates in the high profile Elgaar Parishad case related to the alleged naxal activities in urban areas. “How NIA arrested doctor turned ‘ISIS recruiter’ in Maharashtra terror module case” (Nov 24, 2025) After the arrest of doctors in Delhi Red Fort blast, a report on alleged terror links of a consulting anaesthetist from a Pune hospital. “A year after loco pilot averts tragedy by spotting gas cylinder on railway track, probe still inconclusive” (Dec 8, 2025). Report on the unsolved case of a suspected sabotage incident, which could have derailed a train. “No records of Sambhaji Maharaj’s cremation available: Author, ex-IAS officer Vishwas Patil tells Koregaon Bhima panel” (Dec 1, 2025) Reporting on a sensitive issue related to the Koregaon Bhima violence. 2. Inter-state firearms racket "Pune police swoop down on ‘village of pistols’ in Madhya Pradesh; 36 detained, 50 kilns destroyed" (Nov 22, 2025) "Recce a week before, microplanning: how Pune police raided ‘village of pistols’ in MP" (Nov 24, 2025) Reporting on the illegal gun manufacturing units in Umarti village, Madhya Pradesh 3. Cybercrime & Financial Scams “Pimpri Chinchwad police arrest ‘bank account supplier’ with links to China, nationwide cyber scams" (Nov 27, 2025) An investigative look at the modus opernadi of international cyber-gangs cheating high-earning professionals across the country ‘Your case linked to Pahalgam terrorist’: Pune businessman loses Rs 1.44 crore to fraudster posing as NIA chief" (Oct 18, 2025) Report on the tricks played on cyber scammers cheating people through digital arrest frauds Signature Style: The Investigative Hit Chandan is known for his ability to cultivate deep-cover sources within the police and intelligence agencies. His writing often goes beyond the "police version" of events, providing historical context and identifying systemic lapses. He is particularly respected for his balanced reporting on sensitive communal issues and his persistent tracking of the Maoist urban-link cases, making his columns essential reading for legal experts and policymakers. X (Twitter): @chandan_pune ... Read More

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