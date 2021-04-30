Pune: Online fraudsters offering ‘Group Insurance Scheme’ money cheat man of Rs 4.76 lakh

To claim this insurance money, the fraudsters asked the complainant to pay money into different bank accounts as various types of charges, police said. (Representational Image)

Online fraudsters claiming to be staffers of a Finance Ministry department cheated a Pune-based man of Rs 4.76 lakh, police said.

The 46-year-old man, who resides in Bibvewadi, lodged the FIR in this case at the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station on Thursday.

The fraudsters called the complainant over phone in January this year, police said. Claiming to be staffers of a Finance Ministry department in New Delhi, they told the complainant that his father will receive Rs 3,40,750 under a “Group Insurance Scheme”, police

said.

To claim this insurance money, the fraudsters asked the complainant to pay money into different bank accounts as various types of charges, police said.

Between January 22 and January 28, the complainant transferred Rs 4,74,300 into different bank accounts through online transactions as per the instructions of the fraudsters, police said.

When the complainant did not receive any money promised by the fraudsters, he realised he had been cheated and approached the police.

The person who called the complainant, as well as the holders of the bank accounts in which the complainant transferred money, have been booked under sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Information Technology Act.