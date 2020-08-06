Pune: Online fraudsters dupe 74-yr-old of Rs 95,000

Police have recovered Rs 23 lakh from Sharma and have booked him for cheating, criminal conspiracy among other charges. (Representational) Police have recovered Rs 23 lakh from Sharma and have booked him for cheating, criminal conspiracy among other charges. (Representational)

Online fraudsters allegedly duped a 74-year-old to the tune of Rs 95,000 after he received fake messages on his phone warning him that his bank accounts would be blocked.

The senior citizen, a resident of Khadki, has lodged a complaint in the case at Khadki police station.

Police said the complainant received a message in May which stated that his bank accounts will be blocked within 24 hours, as the KYC (Know Your Customer) validity was about to expire. He was asked to contact the number, following which the fraudsters asked him for his debit card details and CVV number, as well as other details of his two bank accounts.

The fraudsters then allegedly transferred Rs 25,000 and Rs 70,000 from these accounts through online transactions.

Police have booked unidentified persons under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology (IT) Act. They said they are probing the case and trying to ascertain the identities of the fraudsters through the phone number used to contact the complainant.

