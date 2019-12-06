Pune: Online fraudsters break into app, steal Rs 2.98 cr from gold jewellery store

Investigation is on to identify and arrest the accused and bank account holders involved in the crime, said police.(Representational Image) Investigation is on to identify and arrest the accused and bank account holders involved in the crime, said police.(Representational Image)

Cyber fraudsters allegedly broke into the online security application of ‘P N Gadgil & Sons’, a gold jewellery store in Pune, and transferred Rs 2.98 crore from 12 bank accounts of the store between November 11 and 13.

Police have booked unidentified fraudsters along with 20 bank account holders in this case under sections 379 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Information Technology Act.

Shops of P N Gadgil & Sons are closed on Mondays. On November 11, which was a Monday, the fraudsters allegedly hacked into ‘Mahasecure’, an app used by the ‘P N Gadgil & Sons’ for its bank transactions. After logging into the app, the fraudsters changed the password and added some beneficiary account numbers into the system. They allegedly transferred Rs 2.98 crore from 12 bank accounts of the gold jewellery store to as many as 20 beneficiary bank accounts.

Employees of the jewellery store discovered the online theft after they were unable to log into the app, as the cyber fraudsters had changed the password. As much as Rs 18.88 lakh, transferred to beneficiary bank accounts through the app, has since been frozen, said police.

Investigation is on to identify and arrest the accused and bank account holders involved in the crime, said police.

