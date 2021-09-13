Pune: Online fraudster claiming to be US resident dupes woman of Rs 14 lakh

An online fraudster has been booked for duping a Pune-based woman of Rs 14.09 lakh, police said. The woman, who came in contact with the accused through a matrimonial site, lodged the FIR in this case at Sangvi police station on Sunday.

After the complainant registered an account on a marriage portal, the accused, claiming to be a US resident, sent her his biodata, photograph and other information to her, saying he was interested in getting married to her, police said.

The accused contacted her on March 22, saying he had her a gift for her birthday, which falls on April 29, police said. He then told her that the gift he had sent was with the Customs department at Delhi and asked the complainant to collect it by paying some money, police said.

The complainant also received calls from a person claiming to be a Customs officer, who asked her to transfer money into different bank accounts, police said. But after she paid Rs 14,09,208 through online transactions and did not receive any gift, the woman realised she had been cheated, police said.

The accused has been booked under sections 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Information Technology Act.