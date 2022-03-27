scorecardresearch
Saturday, March 26, 2022
Pune: Online fraudster cheats woman of Rs 8.2 lakh

By: Express News Service | Pune |
March 27, 2022 3:32:29 am
The victim has lodged an FIR at Wakad police station. (Representational)

An online fraudster, claiming to be a doctor residing in the Netherlands, cheated a Pune woman of Rs 8.2 lakh on a false promise to marry her.

The victim has lodged an FIR at Wakad police station.

Police said the fraudster, who identified himself as ‘Aarav Mahip’, a doctor from Amsterdam, Netherlands, contacted the complainant woman through an online application last month.

He assured to marry the woman and developed further contact with her. Police said the fraudster then told her that he had sent a gift parcel for her. Later, a woman identifying herself as Pooja Sharma, called the complainant woman saying the gift parcel has been seized by the customs department in Delhi and she will have to pay some money as charges for collecting it.

The complainant was asked to transfer money into two different bank accounts in the names of “Pooja Rai” and “Lijano”. ‘Police said the complainant transferred a total of Rs 8,21,800 into these bank accounts through multiple online transactions, but never got any gift parcel.

