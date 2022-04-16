Pune online fraud: Senior citizen duped of Rs 5.9L

ONLINE FRAUDSTERS duped a senior citizen of Rs 5.9 lakh on the pretext to update his know your customer (KYC) information. The victim, a 63-year-old retired person from Purna Nagar, Chinchwad, lodged a first information report (FIR) in this case at the Chikhali police station on Thursday.

Police said on February 22, the complainant received a call from a man asking him to update the KYC regarding his mobile phone number. The complainant agreed and followed the instructions given to him by the fraudster. He downloaded the “Quick Support” application from the play store on his cell phone.

The complainant received a six-digit number after downloading the application. He then passed on the six-digit number to the fraudulent caller.

Then, after some time, Rs 90,000 were transferred from his bank account to other bank accounts through online transactions without his consent. The fraudster further procured a bank loan of Rs 5 lakh in the complainant’s name, without his knowledge and consent, and transferred the money to various bank accounts through multiple online transactions.

Police have booked the unidentified accused in this case under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Information Technology Act. An investigation has been launched to identify and arrest the accused.