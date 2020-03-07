Pune: Online escort service busted, six women rescued, say Cops

The woman told the police that she was lured into the escort service by Monty and he kept them at a hotel in Hinjewadi. The police then raided the hotel and rescued five more women. (Representational Image) The woman told the police that she was lured into the escort service by Monty and he kept them at a hotel in Hinjewadi. The police then raided the hotel and rescued five more women. (Representational Image)

Pune City Police Crime Branch has busted an alleged sex racket, which was being operated through an online escort service, and rescued six women, including four foreign nationals.

A press release issued by the Pune City police Friday stated police constables Pushpendra Chavan and Santosh Bhandvalkar of the social security cell of Crime Branch received a tip off about a suspect, Monty alias Jagannath Aryal, allegedly operating an online escort service using WhatsApp.

Based on the information, a Crime Branch team led by Senior Police Inspector Vaishali Chandgude laid a trap at a hotel in Shivajinagar on Thursday and nabbed a foreign woman allegedly sent to the spot by Monty, said police.

The woman told the police that she was lured into the escort service by Monty and he kept them at a hotel in Hinjewadi. The police then raided the hotel and rescued five more women.

The foreign nationals rescued include two from Uzbekistan and one each from Kazakastan and Nepal. Two Indian women rescued include one each from Punjab and Odisha, said police.

An offence was lodged against Monty at Shivajinagar police station under sections of IPC and sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA). Police have started a search to arrest Monty.

Meanwhile, the police said the rescued women have been sent to a rescue home.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Bachchan Singh said, “Further investigation is on to find the accused, touts and other online escort agency operators. Deportation of foreign victims will be carried out in due time after completing the legal procedure.” Police said that since 2018, the Crime Branch has taken action in as many as 124 cases under PITA in which 288 women, including 97 foreign nationals, have been rescued.

