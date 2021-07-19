Pune: Online admission for ITIs commences

The Directorate of Vocational Education (DVET), Maharashtra, has facilitated a detailed list all recognised ITIs along with the offered trades which can be checked on www.ncvtmis.gov.in (Representational)

The admission process for the Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) in Maharashtra has commenced.

All students who have cleared class X and those keen to take up skill-based trades can opt from a bouquet of 91 trades offered across a 1,000 ITIS in the state, admission for which has commenced online.

There are 417 government ITIs with student intake capacity of over one lakh and an additional 550 private ITIs with a student capacity of 45,000 in Maharashtra, which has one of the largest number of ITIs in the country.

The Directorate of Vocational Education (DVET), Maharashtra, has facilitated a detailed list all recognised ITIs along with the offered trades which can be checked on http://www.ncvtmis.gov.in

As the first step in the online admission process, candidates need to visit https://admission.dvet.gov.in , generate login details, fill an online form mentioning desired trade and pay admission fees. Thereafter, the application will be considered for the first round of admissions. The admission fee, based on the candidate’s reservation category are – Reserved category – Rs 100, Outside Maharashtra – Rs 300, Unreserved – Rs 150 and NRI – Rs 500.

Alternatively, DVET has provided mahaITI, a mobile-based application, where the admission-related processes and information can be gathered. The app is free for download available on Google Play Store.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.