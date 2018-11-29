Pune: One of two flyovers at Sai Chowk along Kiwale-Aundh BRTS to open next month

In less than 18 months since the construction work kickstarted, one of the two flyovers at Sai Chowk (Jagtap Dairy) along the Kiwale-Aundh BRTS route is likely to be thrown open for vehicular traffic in the second week of December.

The junction is important as it connects many areas from Pimpri-Chichwad to Pune city along the Ganeshkhind Road. Moreover, it is also one of the junctions along the road frequented by thousands of IT employees heading towards Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park in Hinjawdi.

Once the flyover is open, thousands of vehicles and PMPML buses along the BRTS route coming from areas like Ravet, Akurdi, Dange Chowk and Kalewadi areas of Pimpri Chinchwad and heading towards Pune city, would no longer have to take diversion or a U-turn at Shivar Garden junction.

“The work of one flyover is nearly complete and we will inaugurate the same sometime in the second week of December. This will ease a lot of traffic along the Kiwale-Aundh BRTS route,” said Shatrughna Kate, a local corporator.

As part of the Rs 27.20-crore project, being carried out by the Pimpri-Chinchwad New Township Development Authority (PCNTDA), there are two parallel flyovers and a grade separator planned at the junction.

Currently, vehicular tests and some last minute civil works are underway on the flyover.

As the traffic department has installed high barricades restricting the entry of heavy vehicles and long-distance volvo buses, the same coming from Pune and heading towards Kiwale and eventually the Mumbai- Pune Expressway will need to take a compulsory left at Wakad phata.

“We have diverted heavy vehicles, trucks, buses towards Mankar Chowk as there are some construction work on the flyover planned during the next few days,” said an official from the Sangvi traffic division.

For a daily commuter like Deepak Lonkar, a resident of Ravet, the new flyover will cut short the commute time to his office by at least 15 to 20 minutes.

“While the entire 15-km stretch between Ravet and Aundh has become signal-free, the commute time would increase considerably due to traffic slowing down near the construction site at Sai Chowk. But once the flyover is ready, it will be very smooth and signal-free drive,” said Lonkar, who works with a private firm in Shivajinagar.

At Sai Chowk, the work on the second under-construction flyover towards Kiwale was briefly stalled due to the presence of a high-tension tower of the MSEDCL there. Additionally, the height of the tower would be increased to facilitate smooth construction and future operations of the flyover.

“Since we needed to avail permission from the power department to carry out the work of the second flyover, there was some delay in the construction work. But it will be completed within next six months,” added Kate.