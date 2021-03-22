Pune: One more person arrested in bank data theft case

The Cyber Crime Cell of Pune City Police had, on March 16, arrested eight persons, including four IT engineers and a Marathi actor ad-film maker, for allegedly stealing and trying to sell data of bank accounts.

Pune City Police have arrested one more person in connection with the case of theft and attempted sale of sensitive data of corporate bank accounts with deposits of over Rs 216 crore. The accused was remanded to police custody by a city court till March 24 for further investigation.

With this, the number of arrested accused in this case has reached 14.

The Cyber Crime Cell of Pune City Police had, on March 16, arrested eight persons, including four IT engineers and a Marathi actor ad-film maker, for allegedly stealing and trying to sell data of bank accounts — some of them dormant — containing deposits of Rs 216 crore.

Along with computers, hard disks, laptops and other items, police had seized cash of about Rs 25 lakh from the accused. Police said this cash belonged to the accused arrested on Sunday.

Last week, two persons were arrested from Hyderabad.

Police said two banks have provided details of four accounts with total deposits of about Rs 209 crore. Police are probing whether and how the accused were allegedly planning to hack these accounts and transfer this money into other bank accounts.

