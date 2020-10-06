Pune: One dead, 8 injured after heavily-loaded truck rams 14 vehicles

The injured were taken to nearby hospitals by local residents and passers-by.

In an accident that involved over a dozen vehicles during peak traffic hours, one person died and at least eight persons were injured after a heavily-loaded truck rammed six four-wheelers and eight two-wheelers on Katraj-Dehu Road bypass on Tuesday morning.

The accident took place next to the premises of a school, near Navale Bridge, around 10.30 am. One biker, identified as Shubham Supekar (24), was killed on the spot while eight people from the other vehicles were injured. At least five of them are reportedly in serious condition, said police officials.

“As per our preliminary information, the driver lost control of the heavily-loaded vehicle, possibly because of a tyre burst. It hit at least six four-wheelers and eight two-wheelers from the rear as the driver failed to control it. One person was killed on the spot and at least eight more sustained injuries. Our teams from local police stations rushed to the spot…,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sarjerao Babar of Swargate Division of Pune City Police.

The injured were taken to nearby hospitals by local residents and passers-by.

“The truck was loaded with rice bags and was coming from Andhra Pradesh. It was headed for Mumbai to deliver the goods. The driver of the truck fled from the accident spot. We have contacted the owner of the trucking company and launched a search for the driver. Five of the injured have serious injuries and they are being treated in nearby hospitals,” said Senior Inspector Vasant Kunvar of Bharti Vidyapeeth police station.

Officials said the accident led to heavy traffic congestion on the busy road and teams from Traffic Control branch were deployed to streamline the vehicle flow. “Because it was peak traffic time, there was a traffic jam after the accident. The damaged vehicles were taken off the road with the help of a crane and after that, the traffic flow resumed,” said an official.

