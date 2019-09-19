Pune: One booked for cheating two people of Rs 6.5 lakh

The Pune City Police has booked an unidentified person for allegedly cheating a 27-year-old woman and her friend of Rs 6.5 lakh by promising them admission in a postgraduate programme in gynaecology at Ayurved College in Hadapsar.

Police said that after the complainant was told in August that she would be admitted, the accused called her to Kalyani Nagar. He then allegedly accepted Rs 2.5 lakh from the complainant and Rs 4 lakh from her friend. However, later, he allegedly did not provide the promised admission or return their money.

The complainant lodged an FIR at Yerawada police station and shared the accused’s phone number with the police. The accused has been booked under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act.