Pune: One arrested for leaking health department’s recruitment exam paper

The Pune city police have arrested a man in connection with the alleged leaking of the question paper for the Maharashtra State Health Department’s Grade C and D recruitment examination.

Police have identified the accused person as Vijay Prahlad Murhade (29), a resident of Jalna district. Police said he was arrested from Aurangabad and then produced before a court in Pune on Wednesday. The court remanded him to police custody for seven days.

Smita Koregaonkar, chief administrative officer of the health department had lodged the First Information Report (FIR) in this case at the Cyber police station of the Pune city police, last week on Friday.

As per the FIR, answers for 92 out of the 100 questions in the examination paper were leaked and circulated on social media. Police booked the accused persons under sections 406, 420, 34 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and Other Specified Examinations Act 1982.

The written examination for recruitment for Maharashtra State Health Department’s Grade C and D positions was held at various centers on October 31, 2021, between 2 pm and 4 pm. But the examination paper got leaked and circulated on social media in the morning itself around 8.30 am. Police said the screenshot in this regard that got circulated on social media had Murhade’s name and so he has been arrested for further investigation.