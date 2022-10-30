Pune: One arrested for carrying firearms worth Rs 91,000

The Pune City Police has arrested a man allegedly carrying two countrymade pistols and six live cartridges from near DY Patil College on Porwal Road on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off to police naiks Sachin Jadhav and Sachin Kadam, a patrolling team from the Vimantal police station comprising senior inspector Vilas Sonde, inspector Mangesh Jagtap, sub inspector Ravindra Dhavare, laid a trap for the accused — identified as Ramkrushna Vishwas Bhondve (38), a resident of Chinchwad — on Porwal Road and nabbed him on Friday evening.

According to police, they have recovered firearms worth Rs 91,000 from the possession of Bhondve, and have registered an FIR at the Vimantal police station.

A further investigation is underway to find out the source from where Bhondve procured the firearms, and the purposes, said police.