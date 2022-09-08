scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Pune on ‘yellow’ alert, heavy rain likely on immersion day

With Ganesh immersion set to take place on Friday and chances of crowding and large assemblies, the Pune district administration has issued an advisory.

Outside a Ganpati mandal in Kasbapeth on Wednesday.

Pune city recorded continuous rainfall on Wednesday, leading to traffic snarls and intermittent water-logging in most parts of the city. Cloudy sky conditions prevailed throughout the day and the rainfall recorded in the city was – Shivajinagar (42.8mm,  from 8.30 am to 11.30 pm), Magarpatta (34mm), Lohegaon (27.4mm) and Pashan (12.5mm).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an ‘yellow’ alert till September 11, warning of heavy rain, thunder, lightning and gusty winds over Pune district.

It has urged citizens to not step outdoors unnecessarily during thunderstorms and lightning events. The advisory mentions that citizens should stay away from electric poles, not take shelter under trees, and avoid using electrical gadgets and appliances during lightning and thunder.

Maharashtra is set to receive increased rainfall during the next five days in view of the likely formation of a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal and its movement in the coming days. The southward shifting of the monsoon trough, realised on Wednesday, will also favour enhanced rainfall.

The IMD has also issued ‘yellow’ alert over Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Nashik, Sindhudurg, Ahmednagar, Kolhapur, Satara, Nanded,  Akola, Amravati, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim and Yavatmal districts till Sunday. Raigad and Ratnagiri

will receive heavy to very heavy rain (64.5 to 204.4 mm in 24 hours) during the weekend.

First published on: 08-09-2022 at 03:25:43 am
Fresh low-pressure system over Bay of Bengal to keep monsoon active till Sunday: IMD

