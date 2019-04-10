Pune: On picnic to Pavana dam, two engineering students drown

Toggle Menu
As per the information given by Lonavala Rural Police, the two have been identified as Rohit Kodgire and Sujit Ghule, both 21 years old. Kodgire was from Nanded and Ghule was from Ahmednagar.

The divers retrieved the two bodies around 4 pm.

Two engineering students who had gone for a picnic to Pavana dam drowned in the reservoir on Tuesday afternoon. The two youths were students of an engineering college in Karve Nagar and had gone to the dam with a group of friends.

As per the information given by Lonavala Rural Police, the two have been identified as Rohit Kodgire and Sujit Ghule, both 21 years old. Kodgire was from Nanded and Ghule was from Ahmednagar. They were students of the Marathwada Mitra Mandal College of Engineering and stayed at the college hostel.

“A group of 11 students had gone to the Pavana dam reservoir… some of them went into the water for a swim. After a while, the two students could not be found. The rest of the group alerted local residents and police. Some local residents tried to look for the students but couldn’t find them.. later, they called divers from Shivdurg Mitra, a local adventure group. The divers retrieved the two bodies around 4 pm,” said an officer from the Lonavala police station. Police said the college authorities and family members of the students have been informed about the mishap.

