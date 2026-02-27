Pune on My Plate: Why this ‘Pailwan’ is set to brew 1,000 litres of thandai for Holi

With Holi set to be celebrated on March 3, owner of Pailwan Thandai House, Netaji Jadhav, says advance orders have crossed 400 litres and may touch a whopping 1,000 litres in the coming days. (Express Photo)

Written by Neha Rathod

Holi is more than just a festival of colours. Falling at the cusp of spring and summer, it signals a shift in seasons. In Pune, this change is marked by a surgpune ing demand for thandai, a drink traditionally believed to cool the body as temperatures rise.

At Pailwan Thandai House in Hinjewadi, that seasonal rhythm is already in full swing. With Holi set to be celebrated on March 3, owner Netaji Jadhav says advance orders have crossed 400 litres and may touch a whopping 1,000 litres in the coming days.

“We receive advance orders from housing societies, large-scale Holi events and private gatherings. As February ends, people automatically start placing orders for Holi. This is our busiest time of the year,” says Jadhav.