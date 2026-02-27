Pune on My Plate: Why this ‘Pailwan’ is set to brew 1,000 litres of thandai for Holi

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
Written by Neha Rathod
Holi is more than just a festival of colours. Falling at the cusp of spring and summer, it signals a shift in seasons. In Pune, this change is marked by a surgpune ing demand for thandai, a drink traditionally believed to cool the body as temperatures rise.
At Pailwan Thandai House in Hinjewadi, that seasonal rhythm is already in full swing. With Holi set to be celebrated on March 3, owner Netaji Jadhav says advance orders have crossed 400 litres and may touch a whopping 1,000 litres in the coming days.
“We receive advance orders from housing societies, large-scale Holi events and private gatherings. As February ends, people automatically start placing orders for Holi. This is our busiest time of the year,” says Jadhav.
Thandai’s association with Holi lies in both tradition and practicality. Made with milk, dry fruits and spices such as fennel, pepper and cardamom, it is considered a festive drink that also helps the body adapt to rising heat. “Holi comes when the weather changes. Thandai cools the system and gives strength and energy,” Jadhav explains. “It’s not just about sweetness. The masala has a role.”
Jadhav’s thandai business itself is a product of another turning point—the COVID-19 lockdown. “During the lockdown, people were thinking more about health. As a family, we decided to start something natural and nourishing,” he says. The response was immediate, encouraging him to continue even after restrictions eased.
A trained wrestler, Jadhav follows a strictly traditional process. “For people who do heavy workouts, thandai works like a natural energy drink. We use it as a protein-rich alternative,” he says, adding that flavoured syrups, artificial essences and ready-made concentrates do not give the authentic taste. The spice blend is prepared by him personally, with nuts and seeds ground in-house. The milk comes fresh every morning from his own dairy. “If the milk and masala are right, you don’t need anything else,” he says.
The menu remains intentionally simple. Jadhav serves just two flavours—a classic badam thandai and a rose-flavoured version that adds a mild floral note. A glass is priced at Rs 40, while a litre costs Rs 200, making it accessible for both individual customers and bulk orders. Over time, the shop has built a loyal following, with people travelling in from Pune, Lonavla, and surrounding suburbs specifically for the drink.
As Holi approaches and demand peaks, Jadhav turns to a familiar support system. “I have been a pahalwan at the akhada, so during Holi my friends from the akhada come to help,” he says. From lifting milk cans to managing large orders, the camaraderie comes in handy during the festival rush.
For many Punekars, thandai remains a once-a-year indulgence tied to Holi celebrations in housing societies and family gatherings. But at Pailwan Thandai House, the drink is available year-round, serving as a festive staple, a post-workout drink, and an antidote to the summer heat.
Neha Rathod is an intern with The Indian Express