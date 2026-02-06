Pune on My Plate: What makes a dish ‘special’? Unlocking the secrets behind city’s iconic misals and suki puris

At Manisha Bhel and Panipuri in Karve Nagar, what started as a single puri given to customers after pani puri, “slowly turned into a full plate because people kept asking for it,” says owner Satyawan Jaknale. (Express Photo)

Written by Advaya Apte

How often have you found the word ‘Special’ beside your favourite dish on the menu and wondered what the difference is – and whether it is worth paying extra? Let’s decode some of those prefixes.

In Pune, ‘special’ is not just a word on a menu, but an assurance. Scribbled on boards at snack stalls or printed neatly in restaurants, it signals something extra, something familiar, or simply something done with care. Ask vendors what makes their food special, and the answers often lie in method, memory, and consistency, rather than spectacle.

Distinct technique, measured use of spices

At Manisha Bhel and Panipuri in Karve Nagar, ‘special’ was never a branding decision. “What started as a single puri given to customers after pani puri slowly turned into a full plate because people kept asking for it,” said its owner Satyawan Jaknale. That single puri eventually became Manisha’s Special Suki Masala Puri, now widely recognised across Pune. “No other masala puri will taste like ours. We use a distinct technique, and we were the first to make this dish,” he said. The pani puri here carries its own identity too. “My judgment of spices, especially chilli, is what makes it distinct. I keep experimenting, and what people enjoy becomes part of the menu.”