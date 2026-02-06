Pune on My Plate: What makes a dish ‘special’? Unlocking the secrets behind city’s iconic misals and suki puris

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
Written by Advaya Apte
How often have you found the word ‘Special’ beside your favourite dish on the menu and wondered what the difference is – and whether it is worth paying extra? Let’s decode some of those prefixes.
In Pune, ‘special’ is not just a word on a menu, but an assurance. Scribbled on boards at snack stalls or printed neatly in restaurants, it signals something extra, something familiar, or simply something done with care. Ask vendors what makes their food special, and the answers often lie in method, memory, and consistency, rather than spectacle.
At Manisha Bhel and Panipuri in Karve Nagar, ‘special’ was never a branding decision. “What started as a single puri given to customers after pani puri slowly turned into a full plate because people kept asking for it,” said its owner Satyawan Jaknale. That single puri eventually became Manisha’s Special Suki Masala Puri, now widely recognised across Pune. “No other masala puri will taste like ours. We use a distinct technique, and we were the first to make this dish,” he said. The pani puri here carries its own identity too. “My judgment of spices, especially chilli, is what makes it distinct. I keep experimenting, and what people enjoy becomes part of the menu.”
In Sadashiv Peth, Pandurang Bhel’s Special Dahi Chivda draws directly from home kitchens. “It is our signature item,” said owners Pankaj and Prashant Sant. Made using Pandharpuri puffed rice, fresh curd and homemade spices, the dish stands apart from regular chivda. “We created it thinking of the chivda our mother made at home,” they said. Today, customers often ask for the special dahi chivda before ordering anything else.
Misal, a staple across Pune, takes on multiple meanings when it comes to being ‘special’. At Amit Misal near Hirabag Chowk, innovation defines it. “The real identity of a samosa or a misal is very plain,” said owner Amit Khilare. “I wanted to do something more with it, so I added moong curry, farsan and misal rassa.” The result was Samosa Misal, a dish that was affordable yet different. “People loved that it was cheaper than misal but still had a special twist.” His unlimited misal and upvas misal further stretch the idea—making space for choice and personal preference.
Elsewhere, special misal is quieter and more measured. At Joshi Kitchen, restraint defines the dish. “We don’t want the special misal to overpower you,” said its owner Tejas Paranjpe. “The idea is balance—the farsan and pav should come together comfortably.” The result is a hearty but calming plate, suited for unhurried mornings where special lies in moderation rather than heat.
At Relax Pav Bhaji, ‘special’ is deeply emotional. “Pav bhaji is not just a dish for us—it is the heart of everything we do,” said owner Viraj Gosavi. Their Special Butter Pav Bhaji is richer, slow-cooked on the tawa, and made with a trademark Relax masala. “People don’t just come to eat—it feels like a comforting hug,” he said. Over time, customers began asking for something more indulgent, and the special pav bhaji was born. “Many people come once a week just for this. It’s their perfect meal.”
At Shreemanti Misal and Snacks, ‘special’ is about simplicity and process. “Our intention was to serve Maharashtrian homemade food,” said co-owner Sachin Gokhale. Dishes like chincha-gul pohe, dadpe pohe and ghavan come from the Konkan belt. “For dadpe pohe, we hand-mix soaked poha with salt, sugar, turmeric, roasted peanuts, coriander and oil—no gas, no cooking, just proper tossing,” he explained. “We don’t have a chef. We follow a standard procedure, and that is why the taste has stayed consistent for eight years.”
Even everyday beverages carry this logic. At Joshi Kitchen, the ‘Special Tea’ is as deliberate as the food. “We brew it slowly so the flavour develops naturally,” said Paranjpe. “Some people want less sugar, some want extra ginger or elaichi—we make it exactly how they ask.” Strong yet smooth, the tea works both as a pause and a pairing, quietly personal in its preparation.
The same idea of depth over excess appears in dishes beyond Maharashtrian fare. Special chole bhature, too, follows this philosophy. “It shouldn’t feel too heavy or oily,” said Paranjpe. “The spices need to open up slowly.” Gently spiced chickpeas paired with freshly prepared bhaturas keep the dish familiar and comforting—special not because it overwhelms, but because it stays true to itself.
Even biryani follows this logic at PK Biryani House. “When we say ‘special,’ it is guaranteed,” said owner Prakash Patil. Made using pure ghee, whole garam masalas and well-cooked rice, the special chicken and mutton biryani promise aroma, softness and consistency—qualities customers actively ask for.
Across Pune, ‘special’ rarely means excess alone. More often, it signals trust built over time, quietly shaping the city’s everyday food language.
Advaya Apte is an intern with The Indian Express.
A 28-year-old commuter was seriously injured after being hit by a stone thrown during a quarrel between two passengers on a Mumbai local train. The accused, Yogendra Boddha, was arrested and the victim, Nishant Khatri, is undergoing treatment for a ruptured retina. The incident highlights the common occurrence of arguments and fights between commuters in overcrowded local trains.