Pune on my plate: The growing hub of authentic Northeast food in Sangvi

Written by Sameer Anasingaraju

While walking down Spicer Road in Pune’s Sangvi, you would expect to find restaurants and shops serving local cuisine, such as chaat and misal. Instead, you come across nearly a dozen shops and eateries selling authentic cuisine and products from Northeast India. These establishments cater to the large Northeastern community that has been living in parts of Old and New Sangvi for decades.

Crossing the Aundh-Sangvi bridge, visitors immediately spot multiple such establishments at a single chowk. Among them is Zo Kitchen, run by Lalsangpuii Pautu and her aunt, who hail from Mizoram and launched their restaurant-cum-store just three months ago. “I came to Pune recently and started this establishment three months ago. All the products and ingredients here are flown in directly from Mizoram. We have four to five items on our menu,” she says.

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On the opposite side of the lane lies another restaurant serving authentic Mizo fare, Sangtei’s Kitchen. It is owned and managed by Sangtei Chhetri, who previously ran a soup kitchen.

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“I have been cooking for a long time. It started as a hobby where I made traditional dishes at home and sold them. I started this restaurant two months ago with my cousin to serve authentic Mizo dishes to more people and try something new,” says Sangtei, seated in her cosy, intricately decorated eatery.

Asked how frequently locals visit, Sangtei says, “Our customer base is a mix. Some are people from my state and the North-East, while others are locals trying our food for the first time. It is a new cuisine for many, so people are gradually exploring it. Given the locality, our prices are quite affordable.” Menu prices range from Rs 150 to Rs 450 for about a dozen vegetarian and non-vegetarian options.

Patrons Anu Rai and Harry Louis shared their experience dining there: “We have known Sangtei for many years, since her soup kitchen days. We regularly visit her restaurant for delicious and healthy Mizo food. The taste and ingredients come directly from Mizoram, ensuring total authenticity.”

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Across the chowk, Worlel and his family run The New Northeast Shop. “We are from Nagaland and have lived here for five years. We started the shop back then, sourcing all our ingredients and products directly from Nagaland to supply the local community. Many residents and restaurant owners buy their supplies from us,” he explains.

Further down toward Old Sangvi Road stands Amei’s Corner, run by a couple from Manipur. “We have been living here for the past 25 years and opened this restaurant three years ago. Our menu features both local and Northeastern dishes so we can serve both customer bases,” says Christina Shimray, alongside her husband Chaaset.

Regarding the local Northeastern diaspora, she adds: “Around 10,000 or more people from the North-East reside here in Old and New Sangvi, many having stayed for several decades.”

Northeast Indian food in Pune is finding a home in Sangvi, where restaurants and shops run by people from the region serve authentic cuisine (Express photos). Northeast Indian food in Pune is finding a home in Sangvi, where restaurants and shops run by people from the region serve authentic cuisine (Express photos).

Famous cuisines

When it comes to crowd favourites, responses vary across eateries. “We don’t have just one popular item; all our dishes are well-loved,” says Sangtei. Lalsangpuii points out: “Our most famous offering is the rice porridge, priced affordably at just Rs 120. All our items range between Rs 100 and Rs 120.”

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Meanwhile, Christina says, “Momos and chicken wings are our top sellers. We also prepare Northeastern thalis for special orders—a chicken thali costs Rs 350 and a pork thali costs Rs 450. Overall, our menu prices are kept low so that everyone can enjoy the food.”

Though the Northeastern region lies over 2,000 kilometres from Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, food lovers don’t need to travel far to experience genuine Northeast products and recipes prepared by people who call those traditions their own.

Sameer Anasingaraju is an intern with The Indian Express.