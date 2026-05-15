Pune on my plate: How Champaran-style mutton cooked slowly over clay handis was brought to Pune by a coal mine engineer

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Written by Piyush M Padwale
Clay handis simmering over coal fires and the aroma of slow-cooked meat are drawing diners to Champaran-style eateries in Pune, as regional cuisines continue to gain popularity in the city.
Started in Wakad in 2022 by Siddharth Singh and Pranvendra Singh, ‘Champaran The Handi House’ is known for its authentic Bihar-style cooking, serving signature chicken and mutton delicacies prepared in hand-made clay pots with mustard oil and traditional regional spices.
According to the founders, the meat is cooked without water and slow-cooked in onion juices over a coal fire. Chicken Handi and Mutton Handi are among the most ordered dishes at the restaurant.
“Most places use refined oil or water-based gravy, but our cooking style is different. The handi and the coal fire give it a distinct aroma and flavour,” said Siddharth Singh, partner and co-founder of the restaurant. He added that the clay pots are hand-made and intended for single use.
The restaurant also has an outlet in Magarpatta and a branch in Thane. Before entering the food business full-time, Siddharth briefly worked as a senior executive engineer in a coal mine. He said he chose the restaurant business over conventional engineering because he believes in the idea of “growth over survival”.
Inside the kitchen, rows of clay pots are placed over coal flames as batches of chicken and mutton are prepared. Santosh Kumar, a chef from Champaran, said mutton preparations typically take between 45 minutes and an hour to cook over a coal fire.
“The flavour comes from both the clay pot and the Bihari spices. In Champaran, this style is traditionally cooked over a coal fire,” he said.
According to the kitchen staff, more than 100 kilograms of mutton are prepared daily in nearly 50 clay pots, with evenings witnessing the highest footfall.
Customers visiting the outlet said they discovered the restaurant through online searches and social media.
Aman Kumar, a student at the Kirloskar Institute of Management, said he found the food unlike similar handi dishes he had tried earlier.
Shital Salve, a resident of Wakad, said the flavours felt different from regular gravy dishes. “The spices are particularly well-balanced in the gravy. The specific taste you expect from Champaran meat is definitely there,” she said.
From coal-fired clay pots to region-specific spices, Champaran-style handi cooking is gradually becoming part of Pune’s expanding culinary landscape.
(Piyush M Padwale is an intern with The Indian Express)