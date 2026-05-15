Pune on my plate: How Champaran-style mutton cooked slowly over clay handis was brought to Pune by a coal mine engineer

According to the kitchen staff at ‘Champaran The Handi House’, more than 100 kilograms of mutton are prepared daily in nearly 50 clay pots, with evenings witnessing the highest footfall. (Express photo)

Written by Piyush M Padwale

Clay handis simmering over coal fires and the aroma of slow-cooked meat are drawing diners to Champaran-style eateries in Pune, as regional cuisines continue to gain popularity in the city.

Started in Wakad in 2022 by Siddharth Singh and Pranvendra Singh, ‘Champaran The Handi House’ is known for its authentic Bihar-style cooking, serving signature chicken and mutton delicacies prepared in hand-made clay pots with mustard oil and traditional regional spices.

According to the founders, the meat is cooked without water and slow-cooked in onion juices over a coal fire. Chicken Handi and Mutton Handi are among the most ordered dishes at the restaurant.