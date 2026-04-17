Pune on my plate: How a chef trained at a Michelin-starred restaurant is bringing Camden vibes to Baner

Written by Tanushka Rathore

At a time when Pune’s food scene is increasingly experimenting with global cuisines, a café in Baner is attempting to bring international flavours to the city while grounding them in local ingredients.

Camden Cafe and Bistro, co-founded by chef Varad Adkar and his childhood friend Kunal Mengade, draws inspiration from Adkar’s training at Kol, a Michelin-star establishment in London renowned for its British-Mexican cuisine.

The café, which opened on July 25, 2025, takes its name from London’s Camden Market, where Adkar says he first experienced a wide range of global street food. “It was my favourite place to enjoy and try food from across the world. That stayed with me,” he said.

At Camden, that influence translates into a menu that spans geographies from Mexican Birria Tacos to sandwiches like Vietnamese Banh Mi and American Po’ boy, alongside regional elements such as Malwani prawns. The offerings extend to beverages and desserts as well, including Japanese Matcha and Italian Tiramisu, making the menu a mix of cuisines rather than a single culinary identity.

At Camden Cafe and Bistro, the kitchen setup is fully electric, a shift from conventional LPG-based systems. “It reduces heat, improves efficiency, and keeps the kitchen cleaner,” says chef Varad Adkar. (Photo Credit: Special Arrangement) At Camden Cafe and Bistro, the kitchen setup is fully electric, a shift from conventional LPG-based systems. “It reduces heat, improves efficiency, and keeps the kitchen cleaner,” says chef Varad Adkar. (Photo Credit: Special Arrangement)

Adkar, who heads the kitchen, said his time in a Michelin-starred environment shaped both discipline and approach. “The most important thing I learned was that timing is an element of food, and everything on the plate has to be intentional,” he said.

However, translating those standards to Pune has required adaptation. “Sourcing such international ingredients consistently is a challenge here,” he said. In response, the kitchen has reworked recipes using local substitutes, replacing imported Mexican chillies with Guntur and Kashmiri varieties to match the flavour profile, and incorporating ingredients such as kokum and locally sourced mushrooms into global dishes.

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Mengade, who oversees operations and logistics, said this balance between authenticity and accessibility is key. “A lot of people are curious but may not be familiar with the dishes. We often explain what goes into them, and once they try it, the response has been positive,” he said. He added that managing local sourcing and vendor networks has been central to maintaining consistency.

The café’s tacos, including birria-style variations—a rare find in Pune—reflect this approach, combining global formats with locally available produce. While the menu leans international, the reliance on local ingredients has shaped a distinct identity.

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The space largely attracts a younger crowd, particularly those between 21 and 38 years of age. However, weekends see a more diverse mix, including families. The founders said this mix reflects a growing openness among Pune diners to experiment with unfamiliar cuisines.

Beyond the menu, the kitchen follows specific operational principles. Adkar noted that the setup is fully electric, a shift from conventional LPG-based systems. “It reduces heat, improves efficiency, and keeps the kitchen cleaner,” he said.

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Looking ahead, the founders said expansion will be gradual. “We want to grow organically,” they stated, adding that the focus remains on consistency rather than rapid scaling. The aim, he said, is to make global flavours accessible while retaining their authenticity. “At the end of the day, we just want to be known as a place that serves good food,” the founders highlighted.

Tanushka Rathore is an intern with The Indian Express.